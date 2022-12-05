Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.05

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,653,000 after acquiring an additional 563,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth $3,868,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

