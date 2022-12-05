Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.19. 5,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.57. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

