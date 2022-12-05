Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $100,000 in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

