Bulldog Investors LLP Lowers Stock Position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.19% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPCA. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 293.3% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 157,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 117,334 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 249.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 699,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 499,500 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 1,854.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 505.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Price Performance

WPCA stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.