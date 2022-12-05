Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,289 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $78,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33,917 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 204.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 80,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $169.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,750 shares of company stock worth $40,056,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.