Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Up 4.1%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

