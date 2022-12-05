Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$136.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.09.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of RY stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
