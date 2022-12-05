Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.63.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %
CNQ opened at C$80.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$48.42 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The firm has a market cap of C$89.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
