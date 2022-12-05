Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.63.

CNQ opened at C$80.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$48.42 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The firm has a market cap of C$89.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total value of C$366,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,664,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,975,643.39. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total value of C$715,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$926,102.04. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total transaction of C$366,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,664,458 shares in the company, valued at C$121,975,643.39. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,643,621.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

