Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CADL opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.18. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
