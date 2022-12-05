Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.25

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.22, with a volume of 6365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.28.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$275.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.08.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

