Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 183,539 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $18.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $537.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 13.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

