Cartesi Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $73.33 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,238,566 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

