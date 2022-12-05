Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires New Stake in SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 425,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringBig in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

SBIGW opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. SpringBig Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

