Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases New Stake in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHEAU. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth $60,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth $361,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $643,000.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEAU opened at $10.27 on Monday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

