Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 4.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Cboe Global Markets worth $67,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,357 shares of company stock worth $1,366,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.33. 546,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.