Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 4.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Cboe Global Markets worth $67,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.
Shares of CBOE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.33. 546,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.61.
Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
