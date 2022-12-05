CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops One Day Volume of $12.12 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $78.70 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,095.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010794 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00239735 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09656375 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $11,892,661.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.