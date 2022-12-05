Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Insider Sells $131,682.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.76. 171,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,526,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,677 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

