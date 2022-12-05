CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,835 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $73,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries stock opened at $104.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.46 and a one year high of $119.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.