Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $1,437,218.25 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CRL traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.11. 672,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,484. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.