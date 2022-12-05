Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 1.5%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 144,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 221,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

