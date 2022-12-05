ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.
A number of research analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ChemoCentryx Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CCXI opened at $51.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47.
About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.
