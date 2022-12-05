ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCXI opened at $51.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Institutional Trading of ChemoCentryx

About ChemoCentryx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,678,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,020,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,024,000 after buying an additional 214,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,844,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after buying an additional 207,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,259,000 after buying an additional 404,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,372,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,794,000 after buying an additional 532,478 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.