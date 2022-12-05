Chia Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.70 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. Chia has a total market capitalization of $183.99 million and $4.70 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Chia coin can now be bought for about $31.49 or 0.00185831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.19 or 0.05915132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00501220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.53 or 0.30222439 BTC.

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,842,279 coins and its circulating supply is 5,842,501 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.