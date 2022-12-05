Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4,453.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 11.5% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 992,846 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.87 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.75 and a 12 month high of $110.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

