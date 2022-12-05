Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5.05 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.5% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.