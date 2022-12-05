Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNYGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of KDNY opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,528.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $144,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,528.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,687 shares of company stock worth $1,234,469 over the last three months. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,510,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

