Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of KDNY opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.86.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,510,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
