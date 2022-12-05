CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Trading Down 0.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.99. 9,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 24,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

CHS Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

