Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Down 10.3% in November

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,578 shares of company stock valued at $19,975,827 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chubb alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,247. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.83.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.