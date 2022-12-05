Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.50

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.
About Chykingyoung Investment Development
Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.
