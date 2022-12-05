Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135,792 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 6.98% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $307,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 9,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,537. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.