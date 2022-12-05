Citigroup Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.48.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $273.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.65. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $7,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.