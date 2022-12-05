Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 21.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Clarus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 20.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 61.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarus Stock Performance

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,286. The company has a market cap of $306.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

