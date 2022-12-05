ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Up 6.4% in November

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.54.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

