Clive Richardson Purchases 12,500 Shares of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) Stock

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) insider Clive Richardson acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($11,963.15).

Albion Technology & General VCT Stock Performance

AATG remained flat at GBX 74.50 ($0.89) during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.67. Albion Technology & General VCT PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 72.50 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 78.50 ($0.94). The stock has a market cap of £118.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1,862.50.

Albion Technology & General VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 1.97 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Albion Technology & General VCT’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

About Albion Technology & General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

