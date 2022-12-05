Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($26.92) to GBX 2,400 ($28.71) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($21.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($23.93) to GBX 2,600 ($31.10) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($32.90) to GBX 2,950 ($35.29) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

