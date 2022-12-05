Coin98 Market Cap Hits $50.84 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $50.84 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.01715856 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013697 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00039017 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.30 or 0.01769060 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

