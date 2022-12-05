Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.63 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,203.86 or 0.07105407 BTC on exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $772.39 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

