Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,144. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

