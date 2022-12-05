Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.8% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

