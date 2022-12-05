Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading 31% Higher

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) traded up 31% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 175,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 83,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Commerce Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of C$17.41 million and a PE ratio of -145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

