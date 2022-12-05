Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Sells $272,140.00 in Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.21. 902,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,007. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

