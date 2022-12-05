Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $244.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.14. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.