Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $244.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.14. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 313,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

