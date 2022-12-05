CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 10,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CommScope Stock Performance

CommScope stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. 50,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,595. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Get CommScope alerts:

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CommScope Company Profile

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.