Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Short Interest Update

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 77.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

CBU stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,656. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $59.21 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.50%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

