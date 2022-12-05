Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 3,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 989,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 9,361.8% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,290,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 30.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 109,973 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

