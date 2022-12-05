Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 3,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 989,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Down 4.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
