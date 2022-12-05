Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Purchased by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,931,621 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. makes up approximately 11.6% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 1.94% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $33,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 268,279 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,521,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. 34,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.47. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

