Comparing Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Concentrix and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Concentrix currently has a consensus target price of $174.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.48%. Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 147.25%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Concentrix.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Concentrix has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.2% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 7.39% 21.55% 9.20% Priority Technology 2.10% -9.38% 0.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and Priority Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $5.59 billion 1.12 $405.58 million $8.62 14.07 Priority Technology $514.90 million 0.81 $1.39 million ($0.24) -22.75

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Concentrix beats Priority Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include consumer electronics, technology, e-commerce, and health insurance companies, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

