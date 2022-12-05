Comparing Direct Digital (DRCT) & The Competition

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Direct Digital to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Direct Digital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million -$1.51 million -0.05 Direct Digital Competitors $1.30 billion $559.05 million 4.84

Profitability

Direct Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Direct Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% Direct Digital Competitors -16.75% -78.64% -6.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Direct Digital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Direct Digital Competitors 110 404 586 7 2.44

Direct Digital currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.68%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 101.47%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than its peers.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

