Compass Group LLC Has $18.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Vasta Platform comprises 8.7% of Compass Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compass Group LLC owned about 4.54% of Vasta Platform worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSTA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,773. Vasta Platform Limited has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $340.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

