Compass Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 155,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 0.9% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. 322,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,789,551. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

