Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,625 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,575 ($18.84) to GBX 1,625 ($19.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.21) to GBX 1,990 ($23.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.12) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.93) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,985.83 ($23.76).

Shares of LON:CPG traded up GBX 22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,897 ($22.69). The company had a trading volume of 838,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59. The firm has a market cap of £33.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,011.11. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,479.50 ($17.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,832.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,826.87.

In other Compass Group news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.53), for a total value of £121,752 ($145,653.79). In other Compass Group news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.53), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($145,653.79). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.49), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($63,108.98).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

